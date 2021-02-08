Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,033 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.93 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

