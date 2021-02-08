Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

