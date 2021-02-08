First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 384,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,630,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

