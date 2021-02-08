First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. 384,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,630,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.