Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CUB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Cubic alerts:

Shares of CUB stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. 135,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,625. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 350.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.