Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to $8.75

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 115,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,500. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

