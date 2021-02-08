Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Raised to $19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTSHF. TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of WTSHF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

