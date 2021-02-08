Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $331.80. The company had a trading volume of 802,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,127,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

