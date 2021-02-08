Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

