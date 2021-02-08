Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $356.02 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

