Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 55 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $332.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $332.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.