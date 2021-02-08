QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

