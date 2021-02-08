Western Financial Corporation Makes New $955,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $12.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.50. 260,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

