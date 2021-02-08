Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.62. 17,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,279. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

