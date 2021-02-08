MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 81,975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 342,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

