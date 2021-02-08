Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $72.11. 45,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.
A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
