Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $72.11. 45,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

