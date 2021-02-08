Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $52.73 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $59,247,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,434,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

