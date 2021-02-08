Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

