Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 673.20 ($8.80).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GPOR stock traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 650 ($8.49). 389,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,949. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 652.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 624.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

