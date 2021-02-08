Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $67.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. 35,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.