Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.81. 115,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,004. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

