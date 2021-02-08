MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.13 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $227,846.67 and $45,052.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,517.14 or 1.00157308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.32 or 0.01091671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00284325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00223659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00075879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001689 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

