Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (WAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA: WAF):

1/29/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Siltronic AG (WAF.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €141.85 ($166.88). 106,947 shares of the company were exchanged. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €135.79 and its 200 day moving average is €99.68.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAFF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAFF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.