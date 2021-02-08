Savant Capital LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

