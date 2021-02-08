BTU Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.55 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.55 million and approximately $107,028.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

