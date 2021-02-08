Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 24,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,550. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

