Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.32. 105,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,158. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

