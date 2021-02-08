Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research firms have commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 47,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,942. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.