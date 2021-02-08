Parthenon LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $39,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,567. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

