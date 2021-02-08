iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 500,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.