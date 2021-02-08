Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt Sells 1,800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LKFN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.