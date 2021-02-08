Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $91.11. 177,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

