Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Union Pacific by 63.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,686.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 236.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 8,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.59. 30,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

