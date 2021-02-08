Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 161,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

