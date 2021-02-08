DCM Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $550.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

