Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.13

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.13 and last traded at $112.82, with a volume of 35992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

