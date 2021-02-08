Bottos (BTO) Hits One Day Volume of $134,091.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $134,091.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.01159597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.58 or 0.05956211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

