Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $142.61. 9,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $142.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 116,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.