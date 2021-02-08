Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $159.75

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ZBH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.43. 34,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,746. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 991.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

