LightPath Technologies (LPTH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/30/2021 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

1/29/2021 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

1/15/2021 – LightPath Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.91. 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

