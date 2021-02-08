LightPath Technologies (LPTH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/30/2021 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “
- 1/29/2021 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – LightPath Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “
- 1/15/2021 – LightPath Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “
Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.91. 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.45.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Read More: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.