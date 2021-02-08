Brightworth Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $177.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

