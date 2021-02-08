ProxyNode 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $70,066.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00288669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003193 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $857.07 or 0.01991224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,846,031 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.