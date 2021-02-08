Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $35.67

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG remained flat at $$34.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 153,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,896. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

