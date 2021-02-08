Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SOLVY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

