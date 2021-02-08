Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.02

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

