Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.02 on Monday, reaching $564.66. 169,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

