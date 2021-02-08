MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 8,526 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 104,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,963. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

