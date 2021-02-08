MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider James Thomson Buys 28 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £205.80 ($268.88).
Shares of GLE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 730 ($9.54). The stock had a trading volume of 38,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,925. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 660.57. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,005 ($13.13).
