MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider James Thomson Buys 28 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £205.80 ($268.88).

Shares of GLE traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 730 ($9.54). The stock had a trading volume of 38,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,925. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 660.57. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,005 ($13.13).

About MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

