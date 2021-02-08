Grove Bank & Trust Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,280,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,758. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91.

