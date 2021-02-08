Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,645,000 after acquiring an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.88. The company had a trading volume of 103,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,417. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

