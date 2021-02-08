Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

SBUX traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 157,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

